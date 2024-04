Metallica With Greta Van Fleet - Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Guitarist Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich, frontman James Hetfield and bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform at Allegiant Stadium on February 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Metallica performed at the Gershwin Prize Award Ceremony for Elton John and Bernie Taupin. They received the award from the Library of Congress and had many big acts performing covers of John’s and Taupin’s songs. This is pro-shot video of Metallica covering Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding.

And here’s Elton and Bernie accepting the award:

