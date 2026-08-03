Watch Stephen Pearcy talk about the upcoming Pearcy DeMartini Show at Hard Rock Live on August 23rd We recently caught up with Stephen Pearcy to talk about the upcoming show with his Ratt band mate Warren DeMartini. The show will be a night of Ratt music at Hard Rock Live on August 23rd.

Sunday August 23rd, 2026, Pearcy DeMartini will be rolling into Hard Rock Live, Orlando. You know Stphen Pearcy as the voice of Ratt and Warren DeMartini is the lead guitarist from the band. They have teamed up to bring us live Ratt and Roll. It’s a show you don’t want to miss. In the past we’ve spoken to Stephen about the 40th anniversary of the Ratt debut “Out Of The Cellar” and the release of their boxed set. Watch our latest conversation above and catch a little bit of what to expect at the show below.

Pearcy DeMartini at Hard Rock Live Orlando Pearcy DeMartini at Hard Rock Live Orlando

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