Watch Thanksgiving come to an end before it even starts

Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving food safety
By Jay Edwards

Imagine being at this house, getting ready to dive into that huge Thanksgiving feast, and then this happens...

A New Jersey family had a surprising start to their Thanksgiving meal after a table full of trays of food suddenly came crashing down. #news

This family in NY had more than 10 0family members over and as soon as one of the youngest cousins finished her story, the buffet came crashing down.

One of the family members said they made the best of it and salvaged as much of the food as they could that didn’t actually spill onto the ground.

