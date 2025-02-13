Watch this massive Great White shark stalk a kayaker

Great White Shark FILE PHOTO: A man on a fishing boat had a close encounter with a great white shark off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Note to self: Never get in a kayak in New Zealand. Ever...

Matthew John Patrick Wells was out in his kayak off the coast of new Zealand and was doing some fishing. When suddenly, he noticed a very large swirl of water coming up behind him. What caused it? A huge Great White shark, one they’re guessing was over 14′ in length!

Watch as this shark wouldn’t leave him alone, it just kept creepin’ on him, following him as he tried to get away. He even tried throwing a water bottle as a distraction tactic and for a moment he thought it worked, but it clearly didn’t.

Start the video at the 8-minute mark, that’s when he first notices the shark.

(Warning: He cusses several times, hell I would, too! Just a warning, in case you’re watching this at work.)



Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!