Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+

VisionQuest: This new series finishes the trilogy of shows that also includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

FX, Hulu

The Lowdown: Ethan Hawke returns in season 2 of the popular series.

Netflix

Hollywood Arts: This spinoff of the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious follows Tori's sister, Trina.

Apple TV

Tenzing: Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe star in this new film about the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Movie theaters

Sense and Sensibility: This new adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel stars Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Street Fighter: This new film is based on the popular video game franchise.



That's all for this week's Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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