Welcome to Florida! Land of Sunshine, Alligators, and 85 year old street racers. Wait...what?

That new “super speeder” law that’s been in effect now for a bit has really racked up some members, but this is one to make grandma drop her knitting needles! Florida authorities have charged two drivers, including an 85-year-old man, with street racing after they were caught speeding on State Road 48.

William Bosworth was pulled over after he was clocked going 110 miles per hour. According to an affidavit, the 85-year-old said he was out for a drive when another car swerved at him.

Bosworth and the driver of the other car are both facing charges of street racing and dangerous speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour.

The other driver told police his Corvette isn’t capable of reaching speeds that high. Ummm...its a Corvette. Why would you buy it if it wasn’t “capable” of breaking the triple digit mark? Nice try pal...

Records show both men denied they were racing against each other and have each posted bond. Don’t be late to the court date though. Wouldn’t want you to have to speed to get there!