What are Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham up to?

There have been some “Rumors” (see what we did there) recently that Stevie and Lindsey might be working together again in the near future. This comes following the reissue of their 1973 album Buckingham Nicks last year.
So, is it actually going to happen?
Lindsey Buckingham confirmed that there is a Fleetwood Mac documentary in the works. But what about some music? Here’s what he had to say:
2026 is off to a wonderful start! Between working on a solo album and the upcoming @fleetwoodmac documentary, there are many exciting things to come. pic.twitter.com/1tknpy5JUv— Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) March 27, 2026