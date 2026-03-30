What are Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham up to?

Musicians Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were both members of Fleetwood Mac in the 1970s.

There have been some “Rumors” (see what we did there) recently that Stevie and Lindsey might be working together again in the near future. This comes following the reissue of their 1973 album Buckingham Nicks last year.

So, is it actually going to happen?

Lindsey Buckingham confirmed that there is a Fleetwood Mac documentary in the works. But what about some music? Here’s what he had to say: