What Sharon Osbourne did to keep Ozzy from drinking and doing drugs is really, really gross

ROME - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne pose in the press room during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2004 on November 18, 2004 at Tor di Valle, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Ozzy used to struggle with drugs and alcohol before finally getting sober in 2014. So, with kids at home, Sharon had to figure out a way to keep Ozzy from getting drunk and high. But what she admitted to do is gross, really gross!

Sharon was on Bunnie XO’s podcast and said she would use the kid’s poop to keep Ozzy from drinking and smoking weed. She said she would add her kid’s feces to anything that Ozzy would drink or smoke.

She said, “He used to hide booze in the oven because I don’t cook so he knew I’d never open the oven. So there would be bottles in there, I would rub it in the baby’s diaper.”

She went on to say, “As a younger woman I thought, This will stop him, it smells like $h!t, he ain’t gonna drink that."

Well, apparently it worked because when Ozzy went to drink one of the bottles, he threw up from the smell, so it worked!

You can check out the entire interview with Sharon and Bunnie XO below: