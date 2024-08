Burger fans rejoice- Whataburger is coming back to the Central Florida area!

The Texas-based fast-food chain will make its return to the Orlando area after they previously closed locations in Central Florida in 2009. Those previous struggling locations were franchises, but this time the new locations will be corporate-owned and have the company’s full backing.

We don’t know specific locations yet or a timeline , but Whataburgers are in our future!