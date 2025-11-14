🎄 Where to watch every classic and new holiday movie this season

The most wonderful time of the year is here — and so are your favorite holiday movies. Whether you’re cozying up with timeless classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas, or streaming fresh holiday hits like A Merry Little EX-Mas and A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, there’s something festive for everyone. Here’s your complete guide to when and where to watch every must-see holiday movie this season — from network premieres to streaming exclusives on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (NBC)
Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.
Frosty the Snowman (NBC)
Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)
Thursday, Dec. 4 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 25 8 p.m.
Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV)
Saturday December 13th
Sunday December 14th
NETFLIX:
A Merry Little EX-Mas
Champagne Problems
Jingle Bell Heist
My Secret Santa
That Christmas
Man Vs. Baby
Goodbye June
1000 Miles From Christmas
Christmas in the Heartland
Best. Christmas. Ever!
A Boy Called Christmas
Carry-On
A Castle For Christmas
The Christmas Chronicles
Christmas Inheritance
A Christmas Prince
Christmas with You
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Falling for Christmas
Family Switch
Holidate
Hot Frosty
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Klaus
The Knight Before Christmas
Let It Snow
Love Hard
Meet Me Next Christmas
The Merry Gentlemen
The Noel Diary
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Our Little Secret
The Princess Switch
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Single All The Way
And don’t forget the classic …
Fireplace for Your Home
PRIME VIDEO:
Scrooge
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy
Oh. What. Fun.
Merv
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Red One
A Cinderella Christmas Ball
Christmas Under the Northern Lights
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Christmas with the Kranks
DISNEY +:
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
The Snowball Protocol
A Wisconsin Christmas Pie
A Christmas Prayer
A Royal Icing Christmas
Christmas in Midnight Clear
A Very Curious Christmas
Christmas of Giving
Timeless Tidings of Joy
Pencil Me in for Christmas
Hulu:
Elf
The Polar Express
Home Alone
Jingle All the Way
Nutcrackers
The Santa Clause
Four Christmases
Christmas With the Kranks
A Timeless Christmas
Frosty the Snowman
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Holiday in Handcuffs
Jack Frost
Fred Claus
A Christmas Carol
Miracle on 34th Street
The Nutcracker
Happiest Season
It’s a Wonderful Binge
Die Hard
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Same Time, Next Christmas
I’m Glad It’s Christmas
All I Want for Christmas
Santa Games
A Merry Christmas Wish
A Country Christmas Story
The Mistle-Tones