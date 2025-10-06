Who is Anika Nilles? Meet the drummer who is joining RUSH on tour in 2026

As you may have heard by now, RUSH has reunited and is heading on tour again in 2026.

Obviously, one big change for this tour is that the band’s original drummer, Neil Peart, will not be on this tour after passing away in 2020 from a battle with glioblastoma.

Joining Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson on the band’s upcoming “50 Something Tour” will be drummer Anika Nilles.

Who is Anika Nilles, you ask? She is an award-winning German composer/producer who has been on tour previously with Jeff Beck and has released 4 solo albums of her own.

Here is everything you need to know about Anika Nilles

Check out one of Anika Nilles’ drum solos from the Meinl Drum Festival in 2015