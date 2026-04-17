Who’s on your Mount Rushmore of New Wave?

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 6: The Cure attends Sixth Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 6, 1989 at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

If you have to choose four artists and only four to defife the popular sound on “New Wave” in the 80’s, who would you choose?

Ultimate Classic Rock chose these artists as their “Big 4,” basically saying they would be the Mount Rushmore of New Wave. Let’s see if you agree...

Talking Heads

The Cure

The Police

The Cars

While they’re all great bands and narrowing it down to four bands is nearly impossible, I feel like we’re missing a few.

What about these bands? Here’s a few more that were suggested, but didn’t make their “Big 4.”

Depeche Mode

Blondie

Duran Duran

Devo

Oingo Boingo

The B-25’s

INXS

A Flock of Seagulls