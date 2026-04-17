Who’s on your Mount Rushmore of New Wave?

If you have to choose four artists and only four to defife the popular sound on “New Wave” in the 80’s, who would you choose?
Ultimate Classic Rock chose these artists as their “Big 4,” basically saying they would be the Mount Rushmore of New Wave. Let’s see if you agree...
Talking Heads
The Cure
The Police
The Cars
While they’re all great bands and narrowing it down to four bands is nearly impossible, I feel like we’re missing a few.
What about these bands? Here’s a few more that were suggested, but didn’t make their “Big 4.”
Depeche Mode
Blondie
Duran Duran
Devo
Oingo Boingo
The B-25’s
INXS
A Flock of Seagulls