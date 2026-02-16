Why John McEnroe belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: John McEnroe of the United States reacts during his match against Henri Leconte of France during day three of the Champions Tennis at the Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

If you grew up in the 80s, you remember tennis wasn’t just a sport for the rich kids in the neighborhood - it was mainstream pop culture! Names like Ivan Lendl, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert grabbed headlines...but one player captivated the US audience more than any other. John McEnroe didn’t just play tennis; he performed it. The iconic headband, the hair, and the constant screaming at authority figures, McEnroe had more in common with Axl Rose than he did with Björn Borg.

But McEnroe’s connection to rock and roll goes way deeper than just having a bad attitude. The guy has spent his entire adult life trying to trade his racket for a guitar.

He partied with the Gods of Rock

In his memoir, McEnroe talks about the time he made it to the Wimbledon semi-finals in 1977. He walked into a room and Robert Plant—yes, the Golden God himself - told him that what he was doing on the court was “cool”. Can you imagine? He also famously ditched the Wimbledon Champions dinner in 1979 to go party with Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders. He was the only athlete who fit in perfectly backstage with The Rolling Stones and Keith Richards.

The “Full Metal Rackets”

This is a deep cut, but it’s legendary. McEnroe actually formed a band called “Highly Strung” and released a single, but his coolest musical moment came when he teamed up with Roger Daltrey from The Who and the guys from Iron Maiden to form a supergroup called “The Full Metal Rackets”! They covered—what else? Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll”...and honestly? Johnny Mac can actually shred a little bit.

The Ultimate Rock Marriage

If all that wasn’t enough, he sealed his rock cred forever by marrying Patty Smyth from Scandal. You know, the voice behind “The Warrior” and “Goodbye to You”. They’ve been together for decades, proving that a tennis bad boy and a rock queen are actually a perfect match.

So Happy Birthday, John. You might be a tennis player by trade, but in our hearts, you’ll always be a rock star.