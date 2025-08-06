Will Metallica be the next halftime performer on the world’s biggest stage in February?

Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV
By Jay Edwards

Your guess is as good as ours and it’s exactly that at this point, a guess. However, we REALLY like this guess!

There’s a financial group named Kalshi that predicts future events and on their radar to perform at the big game next year is Metallica, with a 13% chance of being the halftime show.

Some of their other choices are Jay-Z, he’s actually the odds favorite, according to them. Other artists they’re speculating could be the chosen one are Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny and Foo Fighters.

For now, we’ll just have to enjoy the rumors, but Metallica would be a great pick! Super Bowl LX is scheduled for February 8, 2026 and it’ll be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the 49ers.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

