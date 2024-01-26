William Hutcheson | Honoree for Jan 26th, 2024

William was nominated by his wife, Dawn, who shared how “My husband has worked for Duke Energy 24 years , he’s very dedicated to his job and has worked numerous hurricanes restoring power to the people. He works hard and never complains and loves his job . He is a trouble man and responds to outages all the time . They don’t get enough credit for the job they do.”

William, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive 4 passes to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

