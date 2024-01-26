William Hutcheson | Honoree for Jan 26th, 2024

William Hutcheson

William was nominated by his wife, Dawn, who shared how “My husband has worked for Duke Energy 24 years , he’s very dedicated to his job and has worked numerous hurricanes restoring power to the people. He works hard and never complains and loves his job . He is a trouble man and responds to outages all the time . They don’t get enough credit for the job they do.”

William, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive 4 passes to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!