William Rambeau | Honoree for April 26th, 2024

William was nominated by his wife, Alexandra, who said “My husband is a homicide detective at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He started as a deputy sheriff 12 years ago, was on the SWAT team for 9 years, was a Persons (violent crimes) detective and now a Homicide detective for the past few years. When he was on the persons/violent crimes squad, he played an integral role leading a long term investigation that led to the arrest of 33 gang members responsible for multiple murders and home invasions. He truly loves to help people more than anyone I know and continues to be passionate about his job despite the challenges and trauma that often comes with it.”

William, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

