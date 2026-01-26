Winter storm Fern brings record number of flight cancellations

More than 14 States are getting blanketed with heavy snow, ice and sleet, all due to Winter storm Fern. Twenty States, including Alabama and Georgia, have declared a State of Emergency.
Because of the weather conditions, airlines canceled more than 11,000 flights on Sunday alone. That’s the most cancellations in a single day since the world shut down the the Covid-19 pandemic.
As of today, nearly 4000 flights have already been canceled for Monday. Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington D.C. canceled ALL flights on Sunday and LaGuardia in NY was also closed, but were expected to resume flights at 6AM this morning.
According to CBS News, airports in Atlanta, Charlotte and Philadelphia were also expecting disruptions. The flight tracking service FlightRadar said the airline affected the most was America, followed by United.
In you have family or friends trying to fly out of or in to Orlando International today, here is a link to check flight cancellations and delays.
Check flights HERE
Cancellations in the United States this weekend are now over 10,000 due to winter storms.— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 24, 2026
Most impacted airlines:
American 4215
United 1646
Delta 1456
Southwest 1361
JetBlue 539
Air Canada 263
Spirit 236
Frontier 173
DFW topping airport cancellations with more than 1000. pic.twitter.com/jd92t9MI2i