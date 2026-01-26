Winter storm Fern brings record number of flight cancellations

A flight status screen shows canceled flights to the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area from the Salt Lake City International Airport amid a winter storm Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Sydney Schaefer)

More than 14 States are getting blanketed with heavy snow, ice and sleet, all due to Winter storm Fern. Twenty States, including Alabama and Georgia, have declared a State of Emergency.

Because of the weather conditions, airlines canceled more than 11,000 flights on Sunday alone. That’s the most cancellations in a single day since the world shut down the the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of today, nearly 4000 flights have already been canceled for Monday. Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington D.C. canceled ALL flights on Sunday and LaGuardia in NY was also closed, but were expected to resume flights at 6AM this morning.

According to CBS News, airports in Atlanta, Charlotte and Philadelphia were also expecting disruptions. The flight tracking service FlightRadar said the airline affected the most was America, followed by United.

In you have family or friends trying to fly out of or in to Orlando International today, here is a link to check flight cancellations and delays.

