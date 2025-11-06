Wolfgang shares his thoughts on new Van Halen music

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen (L) and guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Since Eddie Van Halen’s passing, Alex Van Halen has mentioned using AI to complete some unfinished Van Halen music. While he might be in favor of it, Eddie’s son Wolfgang, not so much.

Wolfgang, Alex’s nephew and also a great musician, is not a fan of the idea, even though he’s pretty much powerless to stop it.

According to Heavy Consequence, Wolfgang said, “Alex is free to do whatever he wants. He’s obviously the proprietor of what Van Halen is and where it goes. But I think generative A.I. is [effing] stupid. I don’t like it. I think it’s dumb.”

Wolfie went on to say, “I think we should be using AI to put mufflers on cars, not paint paintings and make songs. It should be doing the stuff that we don’t wanna do, so we can focus on the creative stuff.”

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

