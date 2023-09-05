Yes, That Was Jimmy Buffett Saving Margaritas From Dinosaurs In Jurassic World

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" - After Party LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Actor Chris Pratt (L) and musician Jimmy Buffett perform at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It was such a quick scene that I never even thought twice about it. But with Jimmy Buffet’s passing over the weekend, out of the many tributes, was this cameo tidbit I never knew. In 2015′s Jurassic World, when the flying pterodactyls start attacking people in the tourist section of the island, you can see a man at, of course Margaritaville, start to run while also saving 2 overflowing margaritas as he flees.

Here’s the scene starring Jimmy:

And here’s the behind the scenes of the whole cameo:

The real story behind Jimmy's heroic margarita rescue in Jurassic World. More about Margaritaville and the movie here: www.margaritaville.com/news?n_id=4380 Posted by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers on Sunday, July 5, 2015

Jimmy you will be missed, but we’ll keep the party going in your honor for years to come.

©2023 Cox Media Group