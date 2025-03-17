You be the judge: Is Jim Morrison alive?

Jim Morrison of The Doors performs in the street for a TV show on September 14, 1968 in Frankfurt, Germany. Morrison passed away on July 3, 1971 at the age of 27. Michael Ochs Archives

By Jay Edwards

Is Jim alive and well, hiding out in New York under the name “Frank?” Well, you be the judge!

According to a new documentary about Jim Morrison that’s suddenly getting quite a bit of attention, he’s been hiding out in Syracuse as a maintenance worker named Frank.

You’re probably just as skeptical as I am. However, the documentary, which is called “Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison” has been on Apple TV+ since January. But, word is getting out about Jim/Frank and it’s starting to get more and more attention.

The documentary claims Jim Morrison faked his death and went into hiding. He eventually met a guy named Frank and assumed his identity.

This so-called “Frank” actually speaks in the documentary and even has a scar on his nose where Morrison had a mole. Now, if it is Jim, why would he come out of hiding to be in a documentary about him hiding? Makes no sense, I agree.

However, in the movie, the filmmaker shows a picture of Frank to two of Jim Morrison’s ex-girlfriends and they burst into tears at the resemblance. Coincidence? You decide! Check out the trailer for it below...

