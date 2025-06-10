You Probably Won’t Be At Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s Final Show But You Can Live Stream It

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Musicians Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi pose onstage during Black Sabbath Reunion Press Conference at Whisky a Go Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Just announced that you will be able to live stream Back To The Beginning, the final Black Sabbath and Ozzy concert ever. Well we say final because that’s what they’re saying, and let’s be honest, Ozzy isn’t going to be doing any shows after this for sure.

This is going to probably be the most epic concert of all 2025 across the globe. Its hosted by Jason Momoa and will feature performances by Black Sabbath and Ozzy (sort of) along with these bands playing original songs AND Ozzy and Sabbath covers:

Metallica

Guns N’ Roses

Slayer

Tool

Pantera

Gojira

Halestorm

Alice In Chains

Lamb Of God

Anthrax

Mastodon

Rival Sons

BUT NOT IRON MAIDEN ANYMORE...

But you’ll see more than just those bands. There’s a huge all-star jam planned featuring:

Andrew Watt

Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins)

Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Danny Carey (Tool)

David Draiman (Disturbed)

David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth)

Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses)

Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit)

Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

Jake E. Lee (Red Dragon Cartel, ex-Ozzy Osbourne)

Jonathan Davis (Korn)

KK Downing (KK’s Priest, ex-Judas Priest)

Mike Bordin (Faith No More/Ozzy Osbourne)

Papa V Perpetua (Ghost)

Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, etc.)

Sammy Hagar (ex-Van Halen)

Slash (Guns N’ Roses)

Soundgarden

Steven Tyler (Aerosmith)

II (Sleep Token)

Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine)

Vernon Reid (Living Colour)

Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe)

Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH, ex-Van Halen)

The livestream ticket is $29.99 plus taxes and fees etc. and it gets you: