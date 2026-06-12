You should try to learn something new everyday...even if its a ridiculous “new” word!

For some reason, this week has been the longest year of my life. Not sure why. Summer is in basically here, (give or take a week or so) plus all the kids are going crazy, whether they’re yours or not . . . and it’s a million degrees outside. Welcome to Florida!

Luckily, thanks to the internet, there’s a word to describe this feeling: Exhausterwhelmulated.

If you’ve ever been exhausted, overwhelmed, and overstimulated all at the same time . . . then this is the word for you. I feel attacked...just sayin!

Also, if you tell someone you’re exhausterwhelmulated, chances are they’ll feel bad for you and help you out in some way. At least that’s what the internet says. I asked 3 people for favors today. All I got was “new phone, who dis?” texts back. Oh well...back to the grind! Have a great weekend!