Your 2024 "End of Summer" playlist

With Summer coming to a close soon, Ultimate Classic Rock put together a playlist of songs that either mention “Summer” or help usher in Fall. Granted, we won’t feel like Fall in Central Florida for months, even though the first official day of Fall is September 22nd.

So, with only a few days of Summer remaining, if you need that perfect “End of Summer” playlist, we have one for you! There are actually 40 songs in total on their list, but here are some of the best ones in my opinion:

1. “Maggie May” - Rod Stewart

2. “Boys of Summer” - Don Henley

3. “The Last Day of Summer” - The Cure

4. “Last Rose of Summer” - Judas Priest

5. “Wake Me Up When September Ends” - Green Day

6. “Summer’s Almost Gone” - The Doors

7. “Come Monday” - Jimmy Buffet

8. “These Are the Days” - Van Morrison

9. “The Other Side of Summer” - Elvis Costello

10. “Night Moves” - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

11. “All Summer Long” - Kid Rock

12. “Waiting in the Weeds” - Eagles

13. “Nightswimming” - R.E.M.

14. “Summer’s End” - Foo Fighters

15. “(Only A) Summer Love” - REO Speedwagon