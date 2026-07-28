Your new best friend at the gym...CHOCOLATE?

Everyone who has ever driven by a gym, let alone actually have stepped foot in one, thinks they have some kind of “tip” to make YOUR workout better. Well...here’s a workout hack that doesn’t involve a new supplement or fancy gym gear: All you have to do is sniff some chocolate. Sounds pretty SWEET right?

A new study found that men who hadn’t eaten for at least 10 hours were able to complete more leg-extension reps when they smelled chocolate between sets.

(Who came up with this study? And can I sign up?)

The study included 23 men, who tested three different scents. Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and water. And the biggest boost came from dark chocolate, with guys completing about 18 more reps than they did when smelling plain water. Milk chocolate helped too, adding about nine extra reps.

Researchers found even though rep counts increased, the men didn’t say the workouts felt any harder. They even reported feeling less interested in eating after smelling dark chocolate.

Researchers think the strong, bitter scent may act as a signal that a filling food is on the way. This helps the brain create a sense of fullness before any food is actually eaten.