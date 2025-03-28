Your Orlando Area Concert Calendar

Here’s your complete concert calendar for all the big shows coming to Orlando, and anywhere you go to see shows. If you know of any shows I missed, or want to let me know about a show you think I should include in the concert calendar, shoot me a comment on Facebook.
Here’s links to many of the venues I mentioned so you can grab tickets to your favorite shows.
Hard Rock at universal Studios
Seaworld Bayside Amphitheatre/Food & Music Festival
Here is the full list of shows I know of so far:
March 28: Gin Blossoms @ Hard Rock
March 30-31: Queensryche @ Epcot
April 2: Rick Wakeman @ Plaza Live
April 3-5: Billy Strings @ St Aug Amp (Sold Out)
April 5: Geoff Tate @ HOB
Village People @ Busch Gardens Tampa
April 6-7: Sugar Ray @ Epcot
April 8: Spiritbox @ Hard Rock
April 11: Jason Isbell @ St Aug Amp
April 11-12: Simple Plan @ Epcot
April 13: Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora @ KIA Center
Chicago @ St. Aug Amp
Fuel & Lit @ Busch Gardens Tampa
April 19: Plain White T’s @ Busch Gardens Tampa
April 20-21: Flock Of Seagulls @ Epcot
April 26: Blackberry Smoke @ Busch Gardens Tampa
April 24 & 27: Pink Floyd at Pompeii in IMAX
May 1: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo @ St Aug Amp
May 2-5: Plain White T’s @ Epcot
May 3: Kansas @ Seaworld Bayside Stadium
3rd Eye Blind @ Busch Gardens Tampa
May 4: Robin Thicke @ Busch Gardens Tampa
May 10: Billy Idol/Joan Jett @ Tampa Amp
Grand Funk Railroad @ Busch Gardens Tampa
May 16: Hoobastank @ Busch Gardens Tampa
May 25-26: Don Felder @ Epcot
May 29: I Want My 80’s Tour w/ Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, John Cafferty NOT Paul Young! @ St Aug Amp
May 31: Brotherhood of Rock: Styx, Kevin Cronin, Don Felder @ Amp
June 4: Shakira @ Camping World
June 4: Barenaked Ladies @ St Aug Amp
June 6: Night Ranger @ Capital Theatre Clearwater
June 9: Modest Mouse @ HOB
June 10: Post Malone @ Camping World
June 11: Modest Mouse @ St Aug Amp
June 22: Ringo Starr & All Starr Band @ St Aug Amp
June 24: Heart @ VuStar Veterans Jacksonville
June 25: Heart @ Hertz Arena Estero
Clutch @ HOB
June 27: Heart @ KIA Center
June 28: Heart @ Hard Rock Live Hollywood Florida
July 11: Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, New Found Glory @ iThink Amp West Palm
July 19: Toto, Men At Work, Christopher Cross @ Amp
Counting Crows/Gaslight Anthem @ St Aug Amp
July 20: Counting Crows/Gaslight Anthem @ Sound Clearwater
July 23: Goo Goo Dolls @ St Aug Amp
Aug 8: Collective Soul/Live @ Daily’s Place in Jax
Aug 12: Flock Of Seagulls @ Mahaffey St. Pete
Aug 22: Katy Perry @ Amalie
Aug 24: The Weeknd @ Camping World
Aug 30-31: The Fray @ Epcot
Aug 31: George Thorogood & the Destroyers w/ Artimus Pyle Band @ REH *ONLY Florida date*
Sep 1-2: Sugar Ray @ Epcot
Sep 6-7: Hoobastank @ Epcot
Sep 8-9: Yellowcard @ Epcot
Sep 24: Weird Al @ St Aug Amp
Oct 3: Rick Springfield/Richard Marx @ REH Clearwater
Oct 4: Rick Springfield/Richard Marx @ Kravis Center West Palm
Oct 5: Rick Springfield/Richard Marx @ King Center Melbourne
Oct 13-14: Switchfoot @ Epcot
Oct 20-21: Billy Ocean @ Epcot
Oct 24-25: Tedeschi Trucks Band @ St Aug Amp
Oct 25-28: Hanson @ Epcot
Nov 3-4: Boyz II Men @ Epcot
Nov 7-10: EDC @ Camping World
Nov 15-16: Vans Warped Tour @ Camping World
NOV 15-16: Smash Mouth????? @ Epcot