Zoe Saldaña talks the future of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', her "hope" for a fourth 'Trek' film

Zoe Saldaña sat down with The Playlist for an upcoming installment of its podcast The Discourse, and she talked about the future of two of her most famous franchises.

While Saldaña says her run as the green-skinned warrior might be over after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, she thinks the character could live on, saying, "I don't think Gamora has gone for good."

Zoe added, "I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn't find a way to bring back The Guardians of the Galaxy. It's just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know?"

While Guardians writer-director James Gunn has left Marvel Studios to head up Warner Bros.' DC movie universe, this ship may have sailed, but Zoe added his voice and writing was "just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it's so great for this genre as well."

Saldaña added, "So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back."

Further, Saldaña talked about a fourth Star Trek film, which has apparently heated back up after several false starts, with The Flight Attendant's co-creator Steve Yockey writing a new script.

"I still have hope," Zoe said, calling her three films as Nyota Uhura "a wonderful experience."

Saldaña added, "I know that they're always trying to sort of aim to wrangle everybody together, but I also know that Paramount is working on a new sort of fresh take on Star Trek, which I think is such a wonderful franchise that should live for a very long time, whether or not us as the original remake cast can come back. I don't know, but I certainly hope so."

