ZZ Top And Foreigner Are Just 2 Of Many Headliners Announced For The Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival runs February 29th (yes, it’s a leap year next year) through March 10th in Plant City, Florida. And they just dropped a partial list of some of this year’s headliners in the concert amphitheater. Two of the biggest are ZZ Top and Foreigner!

Here’s a partial lineup of the biggest names headlining, and you can find the full list at this link:

February 29th- Oak Ridge Boys at 3:30 pm, and Oliver Anthony at 7:30 pm

March 1st- The Beach Boys

March 2nd- The Black-Eyed Peas

March 4th- The Bellamy Brothers at 3:30 pm, and ZZ Top at 7:30 pm

March 7th- Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets at 10:30 am, and free with festival admission

March 8th- The Commodores at 3:30 pm and Foreigner at 7:30 pm

March 9th- Flo Rida

And another headliner to be announced on November 27th.









