98.9 WMMO Has Your Tickets to See Aziz Ansari's Hypothetical Tour

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari is coming to Hard Rock Live Orlando on October 11th, 2026, for his Hypothetical Tour, and we have your chance to win tickets!

Enter below now through 10/4/26, for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 8/3/26 - 10/4/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Aziz Ansari at Hard Rock Live on 10/11/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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