98.9 WMMO Has Your Tickets to See Queensrÿche in Concert

Queensrÿche

Multi-platinum, grammy-nominated powerhouse Queensrÿche, is coming to the Hard Rock Live on Friday, January 8th, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show!

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 9/28/26-1/3/27. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Queensrÿche at Hard Rock Live Orlando on 1/8/27. ARV= $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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