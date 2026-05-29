98.9 WMMO Has Your Tickets to See Strangelove & Lovesong Live in Concert

Strangelove and Lovesong

Step into the dark and electric world of the Depeche Mode when Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience and Lovesong: The Cure Experience, take over The Plaza Live Orlando on Friday, June 19th! Hear Just Can’t Get Enough, Enjoy the Silence, and more!

Enter below (5/29/26-6/15/26), for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Tickets available now at AXS.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 5/29/26 - 6/15/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Strangelove & Lovesong at The Plaza Live on 6/19/26. ARV= $85.56. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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