98.9 WMMO Has Your Tickets to Spend an Evening with John Cusack

John Cusack

You could catch the iconic, High Fidelity, on the big screen at the Plaza Live on November 19, 2026, and win VIP tickets to An Evening with John Cusack, courtesy of 98.9 WMMO!

Enter below now through November 8th, 2026, for your chance to win admission for two, and a meet and greet with John Cusack!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 6/25/26 - 11/8/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of VIP tickets to the screening of High Fidelity and a meet and greet with John Cusack on 11/19/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group