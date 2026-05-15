98.9 WMMO Journey’s Final Frontier Weekend of Winning

Journey - Kia Center

Journey is hitting the road for their Final Frontier Tour, and you could win tickets to see them perform live on October 17th, 2026, at the KIA Center!

Listen for keywords (5/15-5/17) and enter them in the entry form below for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/15/26 - 5/17/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Journey on 10/17/26 at the KIA Center. ARV = $106. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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