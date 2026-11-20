Speedweeks

2027 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth returns on Saturday, February 13th – Sunday, February 21st at Daytona International Speedway! Speedweeks is the kickoff to the NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.

Test your race smarts below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to three races!

Wednesday, February 17th : DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light

: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light Thursday, February 18th : The Duel At DAYTONA

: The Duel At DAYTONA Saturday, February 20th: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series / ARCA Menards Series Doubleheader

For ticket information on the Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/23/26-12/13/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Daytona 500 qualifying on 2/17/27, The Duel at Daytona on 2/18/26, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series / ARCA Menards Series Doubleheader 2/20/27. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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