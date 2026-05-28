98.9 WMMO The Smashing Pumpkins Weekend of Winning

The Smashing Pumpkins

All weekend long, you could score a pair of tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins for their The Rats in a Cage Tour, on October 18th, 2026 at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.

Listen for keywords (5/29-5/31) and enter them in the entry form below for your chance to win!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket purchase info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/29/26-5/31/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on 10/18/26.For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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