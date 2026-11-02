98.9 WMMO Wants You to Win Passes to See Ebenezer with Johnny Depp

Ebenezer

You could win a pair of reserved seats for an advance screening of Ebenezer!

This November, Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge. The name you know, the story you don’t. From Ti West, Ebenezer also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.

Enter below for your chance to win two reserved seats for the screening on Monday, November 9th at AMC Altamonte at 7:30pm.

For more info, click here!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 11/2/26 - 11/5/26.Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to five winners will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: two reserved seats to see Ebenezer at AMC Altamonte on 11/9/26 at 7:30p. Winner must follow check-in instructions and be on time or seats may be forfeited. ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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