98.9 WMMO’s Iron Maiden Weekend of Winning

Iron Maiden

All weekend long, you could score a pair of tickets to see Iron Maiden’s Run For Your Lives Tour, coming live to the Benchmark International Arena on May 1st, 2026!

Listen for keywords (10/30-11/1) and enter them in the entry form below for your chance to win!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/30/26-11/1/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Iron Maiden at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on 5/1/2027. ARV = $226. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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