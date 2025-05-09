The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer - October 25th

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is back at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, October 25th starting at 7am!

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a celebration of courage and hope, a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. The Making Strides movement raises lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

To donate, register, or lead a team, click here.

