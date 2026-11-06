Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild - 11/13/26-1/17/27

Asian Lantern Festival

The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Garden will be transformed at night into the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild, presented by Publix, on select dates from November 13 to January 17.

Enjoy the zoo like you’ve never seen it before. Marvel at dozens of brand-new, handcrafted lanterns illuminated by thousands of LED lights throughout the zoo along a 400-meter trail. Celebrate the art, beauty, and wonder of traditional Asian lantern festivals.

To purchase tickets, click here.

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