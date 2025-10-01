Basket Brigade FAQ page - WMMO

- My company/group wants to participate, how does it work? Great! It works the same as individuals. Go shopping from the grocery list, fill a donation box/boxes with the non-perishable food items, and on Saturday November 22nd, 2025 bring your box(s) to The Oviedo Volleyball Academy between 9am - 11a.
- If I want to nominate a family how do I do that? You may nominate a family by emailing to: basketbrigade@cmg.com Please do not tell them family they have been nominated as Basket Brigade Florida (the charity) cannot guarantee delivery as it is 100% volunteer based.
- If I know of a family that is in need, can they come pick up their own meal kit on Nov 22nd. The answer is NO. This is not a pick up event.
- What kind of items go in the box? Click here for shopping list.
- If I do not have time to deliver my boxes, what do I do? If needed, you can drop off on Friday, November 21st, 2025 from 2p-9p at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy.
- What do I do with my box(s) once filled? Take to your local Seacoast Bank, no later than November 18th.
- If I do not have time to shop and want to make a donation, what do I do? You may donate here or mail a check to: Basket Brigade Florida, PO Box 916033, Longwood FL 32791-0633
- If I cannot afford to buy food for meal kits, but still want to deliver, may I show up and do that? Yes, we welcome people that want to deliver.
- What if try to deliver and no one is home or I feel unsafe to deliver? The charity asks that you use common sense and either leave for the family at their door, or do a random delivery at a neighbor’s home.
- What if I still have questions, who may I contact? Send us an email, and we will get back to you! Send to: basketbrigade@cmg.com
