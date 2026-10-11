Bewitching Family Fun at Eolaween on October 24th at Lake Eola Park with 98.9 WMMO

Eolaween

Looking for a spooktacular evening of family-friendly fun? Join 98.9 WMMO on Saturday, October 24, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Eola’s East Lawn by the Eola House.

Eolaween promises a bewitching time with a lineup of exciting activities, including games, a DJ, a craft station to awaken your artistic spirit, trick-or-treating, hay boat rides and much more. Don’t miss the Halloween movie feature, “Haunted Mansion,” once darkness falls.

So, gather your goblins, witches, and ghouls, and come to Lake Eola for a hauntingly good time at Eolaween. It’s the perfect way to embrace the Halloween spirit!

Activities: 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Movie: 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

©2026 Cox Media Group