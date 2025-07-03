CAMP K92.3 New York City Getaway Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the CAMP K92.3 New York City Getaway Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”); Cox Media Corporation; Tortugas Baseball Club, LLC; Music Corporation of America; and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on July 7, 2025 and end at 6:00 p.m. ET on August 1, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, listen to the K92.3 radio broadcast (the “Show”) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period. During the Show, the DJ will announce your chance to call in to be the designated caller (“the Cue”).

When you hear the Cue, call 1-844-254-9232 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the caller number designated in the Cue. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the designated caller number to call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be designated a potential daily winner (each, a “Finalist”).

To become a Finalist, (a) you must be listening to the Show at the time the Cue is announced on the applicable weekday of the Sweepstakes Period; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated number caller to Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. A maximum of two (2) Finalists will be selected each weekday, for a maximum total of forty (40) Finalists.

There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to participate, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (k923orlando.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (k923orlando.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Additional terms

Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified.

In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to a Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach a Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during call-in period of a Sweepstakes prior to accepting the correct caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of prizes awarded in the Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the correct caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and Sponsor will resume the call-in opportunity and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

In the event a caller gets disconnected for any reason before being declared a winner, Sponsor may resume the call-in opportunity affected and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. Each Finalist will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller. The maximum number of Finalists is forty (40). Odds of becoming a Finalist depend on the number of eligible participants and the order in which calls are received.

At or about 5:00 p.m. EST on or about August 4, 2025, Sponsor will select one (1) potential grand prize winner in a random drawing from among all eligible Finalists selected during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning the Grand Prize are 1 in 40.

5. Prize Description .

Forty (40) Finalist Prizes will be awarded . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each Finalist will receive:

Four (4) tickets to a Daytona Tortuga’s game

The date of the game is by winner’s choice from among the remaining Daytona Tortuga’s home games in the 2025 season.



Subject to availability and additional terms and conditions of ticket issuer.



Exact location of seats is subject to Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) per prize: $40

All tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Tickets are nontransferable and are valid only during specific event dates and hours. Group members must guard Tickets against loss, theft or damage. Event admission and offerings are not guaranteed. A guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed guests of the winner (unless the winner is the guest’s parent or legal guardian).

One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded : Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize winner will receive one (1) prize package for winner and up to one (1) guest, including:

Two (2) tickets for Jordan Davis at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York on October 2, 2025. Two (2) meet-and-greet passes to meet Jordan Davis at his October 2, 2025 show (subject to availability). Roundtrip coach airfare for two (2) to from the airport closest to winner’s house to a New York City area airport selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion. One (1) standard room (double occupancy) for two (2) night(s) at a hotel selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion. ARV of Grand Prize: $2,700.

ARV of all prizes to be awarded: $4,300

GRAND PRIZE WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM AIRPORT. NO GROUND TRANSPORTATION IS INCLUDED. ANY DESTINATION FEE IS ALSO EXCLUDED FROM THIS PRIZE.

Sponsor will determine airline, flight itinerary, and seating in its sole discretion.

Trip and trip components cannot be rescheduled. If potential Grand Prize Winner cannot travel or attend Grand Prize event(s) on the scheduled day(s), the Grand Prize is forfeited. Departure dates and accommodations are subject to availability. The winner must be one (1) of the people attending the trip and the other permitted guest will be of the winner’s choosing, subject to the terms of these Official Rules. If winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with no Guest, the Prize will be awarded to winner and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Unless the winner is the parent or legal guardian of the winner’s guest, each guest of the winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older [CL1] [AS2] as of the date of departure. Guests of winner must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time as the winner. ARV of prize may vary depending upon the points of departure and/or airline fare fluctuations; any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of prize will not be awarded. credit card may be required at time of hotel check-in. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner is responsible for any air travel taxes and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, baggage fees, and security charges. winner and guests are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e., valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stop-overs are not permitted. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor. All unclaimed and/or unused prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. Winner and guest must travel at the same time and must depart from the same city. All details of the prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Some restrictions may apply. In connection with any visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the Grand Prize, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Grand Prize, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event. Tickets and reservations are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Grand Prize is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential Finalists will be notified at the time they are determined to be the designated caller, as noted above. Potential Grand Prize winner will be notified on or about August 4, 2025 at thetelephone number or email address provided to Sponsor. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential finalists and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Finalists and Winner are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Finalists and Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Finalists and Winner are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Finalists or Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, TORTUGAS BASEBALL CLUB, LLC, MUSIC CORPORATION OF AMERICA, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . CAMP K92.3 New York City Getaway Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 18, 2025)or a copy of these Official Rules, visit k923orlando.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), CAMP K92.3 New York City Getaway Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman at Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group