Catch 98.9 WMMO at Upcoming Bud Light NFL Watch Parties

Bud Light Watch Parties

Join 98.9 WMMO at Bud Light NFL Watch Parties all season long! Enjoy ice‑cold Bud Light specials while you hang out with the WMMO crew! *Register for your chance to win a $750 NFL Shop gift card to spend on tickets, jerseys, and more! *Plus, you’ll have a chance to score concert tickets from the WMMO crew, too!

*21 and older. No purchase necessary.

It’s football, prizes, and good vibes all season with WMMO and Bud Light. Find out below where the WMMO crew will be next!

Wednesday, September 9th, 6p-8p

Stadium Club Orlando inside Caribe Royal Orlando Resort w/ Jay (8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821)

Sunday, September 20th, 1p-3p

Casey’s Sports Bar in Heathrow w/ Jay (120 International Pkwy, Lake Mary, FL 32746)

Thursday, September 24th, 7p-9p

Twin Peaks w/ Jay (8350 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819)

Sunday, October 4th, 1p-3p

The Station Bar & Grub w/ Supa Dave (109 S Palmetto Ave, Sanford, FL 32771)

Thursday, October 8th, 7p-9p

Orena Sports Bar w/ Supa Dave (6159 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL 32821)

Sunday, October 18th, 1p-3p

Froggers Grill & Bar w/ Jay (1601 Rock Springs Rd, Apopka, FL 32712)

Thursday, October 22nd, 7p-9p

Thorton Park Pub w/ Supa Dave (808 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801)

Sunday, November 1st,1p-3p

Froggers Grill & Bar w/ Supa Dave (27 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765)

Thursday, November 5th, 7p-9p

Island Wing Company Grill & Bar - Hunters Creek w/ Supa Dave (2079 W Town Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837)

Thursday, November 19th, 7p-9p

Mullets Sports Bar Clermont w/ Jay (736 W Montrose St, Clermont, FL 34711)

Thursday, December 17th, 7p-9p

Hideaway Bar w/ Supa Dave (523 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803)

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