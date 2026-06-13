Celebrate 250 Years of America’s Independence on July 3rd at Red, Hot & Boom

Red, Hot & Boom

Central Florida’s premier Independence Day celebration — celebrating America’s 250th birthday with the event’s 29th year of music, fireworks, and family fun - Red, Hot & Boom!

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Fireworks: Begin at 9:30 PM (weather permitting) — a massive, choreographed display over Cranes Roost Lake. One of the largest and most anticipated Independence Day celebrations in Central Florida.

Location: Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

Admission: FREE for all attendees. Food & beverages available for purchase.

2026 Music Lineup

Chris Lane

National country singer‑songwriter with over 2.2 billion streams, multiple #1 hits, and a new album Shade Tree. Known for “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and “Fix.”

Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin

Wish Radio

A high‑energy, nostalgic party band blending throwback favorites with today’s hits — perfect for all‑ages crowd engagement.

Blue Stone Circle

One of Orlando’s premier live bands with 15+ years of performances across pop, Top 40, R&B, disco, country, and classics. Regular performers at Disney and Universal.

Event Features & Attractions

  • Electrifying 25‑minute fireworks show choreographed to music — one of Central Florida’s largest.
  • Delicious food vendors and festival‑style concessions.
  • Family‑friendly entertainment zones with activities for all ages.
  • Interactive games, contests, and summer attractions throughout the park.

The Oasis Beer Garden — VIP Experience

  • Presented by T‑Fiber
  • Includes reception bites, beer, spirits, cocktails, and a covered lounge space.
  • Access to a private viewing area with premium fireworks visibility.
  • One complimentary drink included with VIP entry.
  • Ticket Pricing:
  • $45 | May 25 - July 3

Guests must be 21 to enter. A valid ID is required at check-in. Each guest will receive a wristband. Additional drinks are available for purchase.

Buy Your Tickets Now

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