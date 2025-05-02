CMG Orlando Radio Announces New Morning Co-Host

The Jay and Brandi Morning Show

ORLANDO (May 5, 2025) — Cox Media Group (CMG) Orlando Radio announced that Brandi Britain will join 98.9FM WMMO as its new morning co-host, starting today. Britain will partner with Jay Edwards, the station’s current morning host.

“I’m a roller skating and joke-telling radio personality with a distinctive voice and lots of stories,” Britain said. “I’m passionate about creating compelling and entertaining radio, connecting with an audience by sharing my personal life and opinions, and making people laugh.

“I want to be the reason someone says to a friend, ‘Hey, guess what I heard today’.”

Britain was a morning talent in Atlanta for 11 years, where she was a listener favorite.

“I have never been more excited! 25+ years on the radio in Orlando and now I get to start the next chapter with an incredibly talented and very funny co-host!” Says WMMO Morning CO Host Jay Edwards. “My mornings just got better, and I think Orlando will agree, theirs did too! “

“I’m thrilled to have such a popular talent join our WMMO family,” said Steve Stewart, Director of Operations/Program Director for WMMO. “Brandi is going to be loved by our Orlando listeners, just as she was in Atlanta.”

###

