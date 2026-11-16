DAYTONA 500 Weekend of Winning for 2027 Speedweeks Presented by Advent Health

Speedweeks

This weekend of winning, you could two tickets to DAYTONA 500!

2027 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth returns on Saturday, February 13th – Sunday, February 21st at Daytona International Speedway! Speedweeks is the kickoff to the NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.

Listen for keywords to be announced all weekend long (11/20-11/22) and then complete the entry form below with your keyword and answer speedway trivia!

Then, you’re entered for a shot to score a pair of tickets to DAYTONA 500!

For ticket information on the 2026 DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

  • Saturday, February 13th: Wheatly Vodka Clash At DAYTONA
  • Wednesday, February 17th: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light
  • Thursday, February 18th: The Duel At DAYTONA
  • Friday, February 19th: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
  • Saturday, February 20th: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series / ARCA Menards Series Doubleheader
  • Sunday, February 21st: DAYTONA 500

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/20/26-11/22/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Daytona 500 on 2/21/27 at Daytona International Speedway. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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