Details Here for the 10th Annual CommUnity Rainbow Run @ Orlando City Hall Plaza

CommUnity Rainbow Run

Started in 2017 by UCF graduate students, this event was born from a community that refuses to forget the 49 angels taken on June 12, 2016. What began as a student-led vision has grown into an annual tradition, sustained by the survivors, families, friends and neighbors who stand together in solidarity.

The CommUNITY Rainbow Run remains a space for healing, connection, and movement. Proceeds from your registration directly supports the support the Orlando United Pulse Memorial fund, helping build a permanent tribute that is scheduled to open in 2027.

What is your “why”? Grab your race bib, write it down, and run with us. Sign up to run at pulseorlando.org/rainbowrun

· When: Saturday, June 6, 2026 | 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

· Where: City Hall Plaza, 400 South Orange Avenue

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