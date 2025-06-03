Fireworks at the Fountain | Lake Eola Park

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites you to the 48th annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Friday, July 4th at Lake Eola Park powered by Connect Ford!
From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment and family-friendly fun in the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone. Plus, food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors.
At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.
Event Rules and Regulations
- You may not stake anything into the ground (umbrellas, tents, etc.)
- No outside alcohol (outside food and non-alcoholic beverages OK)
- No personal fireworks
- No unauthorized vending or soliciting
- Weapons of any kind are not permitted
- Click here for Park rules and other prohibited items
You may bring:
- Coolers (no outside alcohol permitted)
- Umbrellas (do not stake anything into the park grass)
- Chairs and picnic blankets/beach towels
- Leashed, well-behaved pets
For sponsorship and vendor information, email josh.egolf@cmg.com.
See you at Lake Eola Park on July 4th!
