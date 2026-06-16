Get Ready to Rock For Four Days at Welcome To Rockville 2027

Welcome To Rockville 2027

It’s back!

Submit your PTO now for May 6th - 9th, 2027 for Welcome To Rockville 2027!

The fest returns to Daytona International Speedway, and 98.9 WMMO has your first shot at winning tickets!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of 4-day GA passes.

Plus, listen to Supa Dave this week (6/16-6/18) at 4:20pm for another shot at winning!

Click here to subscribe to the Welcome To Rockville newsletter for announcements and to get in on the early bird presale.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 6/16/26 - 12/31/26. On-air 6/16/26-6/18/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Listen (6/16-6/18) for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Up to three winners for on-air. Odds vary. Prize : two GA 4-day passes to Welcome to Rockville 5/6/27-5/9/27. ARV = $598. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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