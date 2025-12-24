How to turn just a few days of PTO into 55 days off in 2026

While you could take one big trip with all your PTO, with a little planning, you could break them up into multiple three- and four-day trips that line up with federal holidays and office closures. If you use this strategy, you can stretch 18 PTO days into 55 days off in 2026.

Starting with New Year’s Day (Thursday, January 1st) - Request PTO for Friday, January 2nd and you’ll end up with four consecutive days off (January 1st through 4th).

For Martin Luther King, Jr's Birthday (Monday, January 19th) - Request off on Friday, January 16th to get four days in a row off (January 16th through 19th).

For President's Day (Monday, February 16th) - Request PTO for Friday, February 13th to have four consecutive days off (February 13th to 16th).

For Memorial Day (Monday, May 25th) - Request PTO for Friday, May 22nd and you'll get four days in a row off (May 22nd to 25th).

For Juneteenth (Friday, June 19th) - Request Monday, June 22nd off in order to get four consecutive days off (June 19th through 22nd).

For Independence Day (Observed on Friday, July 3rd in 2026) - Request PTO for Monday, July 6th to end up with four days in a row off (July 3rd to 6th).

For Labor Day (Monday, September 7th) - Request Friday, September 4th off in order to have four consecutive days off (September 4th to 7th).

For Columbus Day (Monday, October 12th) - Request PTO for Friday, October 9th to get four days in a row off (October 9th through 12th).

For Veterans Day (Wednesday, November 11th) - Request PTO for both Monday, November 9th and Tuesday the 10th -OR- Thursday, November 12th and Friday the 13th to end up with five consecutive days off (November 7th to 11th or November 11th to 15th).

For Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26th) - Request PTO for Monday, November 23rd, Tuesday the 24th, Wednesday the 25th, and Friday the 27th to get nine days off in a row (November 21st to 29th).

For Christmas Day (Friday, December 25th) - Request PTO for Monday, December 21st, Tuesday the 22nd, Wednesday the 23rd and Thursday the 24th (Christmas Eve) and you'll end up with nine consecutive days off (December 19th to 27th).

