Jay & Brandi Have Your Father’s Day Hook-Up With Men’s Luxury Spa & The Whiskey Gift Cards

Father's Day

This week with Jay & Brandi, you could score a $100 gift card to Men’s Luxury Spa Orlando for some rejuvenation and a $100 gift card to The Whiskey for gourmet burgers and craft cocktails!

Listen weekdays (6/15-6/18) at 8am for your chance to win! Plus, you can enter below now through June 19th.

Happy Father’s Day from 98.9 WMMO!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 6/12/26 - 6/19/26 on-line and 6/15/26-6/18/26 on-air. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. For on-aien , listen for the cue to call and be the designated caller at 1-844-862-989- to win. Odds vary. Up to one winner on-line and four winners on-air. Prize: $100 gift card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road in Orlando and $100 gift card to Men’s Luxury Spa in Orlando. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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